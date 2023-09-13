Is Lavanya Tripathi planning to make major career decision ahead of marriage with Varun Tej?

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to marry in November, as per Pinkvilla reports. This has led to new rumors that Lavanya has taken a major career decision because of her wedding and role as a daughter-in-law. Considering the prestigious family reputation in the film industry, the actress is reportedly contemplating regulating her film offers post-marriage to avoid any potential controversies.

Lavanya Tripathi makes a big decision about her career due to commitments with mega family

According to reports, Lavanya Tripathi has stepped down from some films due to some demanding roles post her engagement in June. It is said that she also rejected a bold web series due to her commitments with the mega family. The actress also reportedly returned the advance payment to the producers and encouraged them to find a replacement for her role. She is reportedly making decisions in her career that wouldn't affect the family in any way or embroil in controversies as well.

There's no official confirmation regarding any of this news yet. The actress is yet to react to the same.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's marriage

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in an intimate ceremony that took place in Hyderabad on June 9. Family members like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and others attended. The couple fell in love while working together on films like Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Mister.

Although the couple is yet to announce wedding details officially, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, the couple is planning a grand destination wedding in Italy. A source revealed, "Varun has always been a private person and likes to keep things simple and elegant and hence, they have decided to wed in Italy. The guest list will consist of merely 50 people and that's exactly how these two want it."

After the wedding, the couple will host a grand reception for industry friends, politicians, and well-known people from Hyderabad.

