Is Madha Gaja Raja actor Vishal dating Pani fame Abhinaya? Here's the TRUTH

Actress Abhinaya recently grabbed the spotlight with her performance in the film Pani, opposite Joju George. Before this, the diva had also proved her mettle in the craft in the movie Nadodigal.

Besides her film work, Abhinaya has also stayed in the headlines for buzz related to her personal life. It had been speculated that the diva was in a relationship with Vishal.

And now, in a recent interview with Galatta, Abhinaya finally divulged the truth and what exactly has been her relationship status so far. Setting the records straight, the diva mentioned that she indeed was dating someone and that they had been together for the last 15 years.

She revealed that the person was her childhood friend and someone with whom she feels most comfortable and safe, sharing her thoughts without the fear of judgement. Despite being together for so many years, Abhinaya also highlighted that their marriage is nowhere on the cards now.

In her words, “Yes, I am currently in a relationship with my childhood friend. We’ve shared a beautiful bond for 15 years. He is someone with whom I can discuss anything openly, without any fear of judgement. We haven’t planned our wedding yet, as there’s plenty of time for that. I still have many goals to achieve personally and professionally before taking that step.”

In the same interview, she also dismissed all possible link-up buzz about her and Vishal having been in a relationship. She tagged it all as silly rumors which even went as far as to claim that the Madha Gaja Raja had proposed to her.

Abhinaya added, “There have been silly rumors claiming Vishal proposed to me and that we are getting married soon. Please do not believe such nonsensical news.”

In other news, Vishal’s release Madha Gaja Raja is almost on its 19th day of a winning streak and has so far minted Rs. 20 lakh at the box office.