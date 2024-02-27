Is Mammootty the most versatile actor in India right now? From portraying a gay character in Kaathal to playing a dark magician in Bramayugam

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about Bramayugam, Kaathal: The Core, and other Mammootty movies. Read at your own discretion.

Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil, better known as Mammootty is undeniably one of the biggest superstars in Malayalam cinema. He made his debut five decades ago and has continued to break boundaries and push Indian cinema forward with his unique script selection.

While Mammootty has always been a fan of choosing scripts slightly above the normal, we have observed his recent filmography, especially in the last 2-3 years which proves that the actor is only getting better with age.

In an industry where it is so easy to become comfortable with the choice of roles, one can witness how Mammootty is making it a point to make sure that no one script is similar to the other. Even at 72, we can see the actor continuing to push the scope of his acting abilities, proving why he is regarded as one of the best actors in the country.

Mammootty’s exploits in 2022

In 2022, Mammootty starred in a total of 3 movies, each film completely different from the other. He started the year with a bang, literally, in the form of Bheeshma Parvam. For me, it was super satisfying to see Mammootty pull off a highly stylized action thriller and Sushin Shyam knew exactly what to do, to elevate the cinematic high with his background score.

Not only was the film critically acclaimed, but also emerged as Mammootty’s highest-grossing film ever.

He followed this with the highly inventive and experimental psychological thriller Rorschach, something the actor had rarely attempted in the past. And finally, to end 2022, Mammootty starred in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s brilliant Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, a road drama that was unique in every sense of the word.

To summarize, Mammootty had 3 superhit films in 2022, each film showcasing a different side of the actor.

If you still aren’t sold as to the fact that Mammootty is one of the most versatile actors in India right now, keep reading.

Mammootty’s success streak in 2023 and 2024 (so far)

In 2023, Mammootty starred in Kannur Squad, a terrific action thriller with many high moments. The film was met with applause from the audience and emerged as a stupendous box office success. In the same year, Mammootty also starred in the extremely important Kaathal: The Core, where he portrayed the role of a gay character, highlighting the importance of speaking out about one’s sexuality.

After an amazing end to 2023, Mammootty started 2024 with an absolute bang in the form of Bramayugam. Just when we thought Mammootty had done it all, the actor decided to feature in a complete black-and-white feature film, playing the role of a dark magician/goblin.

Mammootty’s upcoming projects

What is furthermore impressive is Mammootty’s lineup ahead. The actor will next feature in a film titled Turbo, where he will portray the role of Turbo Jose. The initial posters released by the makers showcased Mammootty in a massy avatar, again, something the actor has not ventured into for a while now. The film has been written by Midhun Manuel Thomas and is being directed by Vysakh. Turbo also stars Kannada actor Raj B Shetty in an important role.

Apart from Turbo, Mammootty will also feature in a film titled Bazooka, written and directed by Deeno Dennis in his directorial debut.

Is Mammootty the most versatile actor in the country right now? What do you think?

