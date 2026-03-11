Is Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu director Anil Ravipudi eyeing an ambitious animated film with Toxic makers?

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi has been on a roll. Last year, his movie, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, broke multiple box office records. This year, he worked with Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa for the hit movie, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Seems like he is done with the action-comedy space and is eyeing mounting an ambitious animated project. Read on!

Anil Ravipudi eyeing an animated film with Toxic makers

With multiple successful projects in his kitty, Anil Ravipudi has become one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the South. His thirst to become number one has led him to collaborate with the makers of Toxic and Jana Nayagan for a large-scale animation project. According to a report by Gulte, Anil is currently working on the film, which will be produced by KVN Productions. Currently, the project is in the pre-production stage.

Sources informed the publication that Ravipudi has already begun groundwork for the project, including story development, character design, and technical planning. Looking at the extensive preparation needed to mount an animated movie, the makers are planning the project on a massive scale using advanced technology.

Keeping in mind the detailed work needed to ace the project, industry insiders assume that it will take a couple of years or even more to come to reality. If things fall into place, this high-scale animated project would add a new genre to Ravipudi’s filmography since he has been entertaining the audience with multiple comic capers. Having said that, the cast of the high-octane project is yet to be decided.

It’s worth noting that KVN Productions has bankrolled some big projects like Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie, Jana Nayagan, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju.

They are also co-producing Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming gangster movie also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Releasing on June 4, 2026, Toxic is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. They have also financially supported Prem's delayed action-drama film, KD: The Devil.

For more details, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Veteran Tamil filmmaker and musician Thakkali Srinivasan passes away at 72 in Bengaluru