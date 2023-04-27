Is Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 facing a government restriction for the Tamil Nadu release?

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year and the team has been busy promoting the film across the country for the past few weeks. The sequel directed by Mani Ratnam, with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, and Karthi in the lead is all set to release tomorrow around the world. The fans are all hyped up about the promotional material put out by the team but the home audiences will have to wait for the usual show timings to watch the magnum opus. The film will not have any special shows in Tamil Nadu, as the government has not granted permission for Ponniyin Selvan 2 to have any special shows in the state. The film will have a record release for a Tamil film, with the maximum number of screens but this restriction is sure to affect the box office collection of the film as the working crowd usually prefers the special shows to catch the hyped-up films on the very first day.

Why are the show timings for Ponniyin Selven being affected in Tamil Nadu?

The historical epic, which has been waiting for months, won’t be having special 4 AM shows as usual for the big festival releases. The fans will be disappointed since they will be missing out on the first viewing at the same time, as the rest of the world will get to watch the film first as the restriction is limited to Tamil Nadu alone. The government also seems to be pretty strict on the no-special-show policy, as the local authorities have been tasked to check if any theatres are not adhering to the special show restriction. There have not been any updates as to the reason why the restriction has been imposed as of now but there will be more updates on the front in the coming days.

Technical Crew

Ponniyin Selvan 2, like the first part, will have its songs and background score composed by A R Rahman. Multiple tracks from the film in various languages including Aga Naga and Shivoham were released online by the team and have been getting lots of great reviews online. The sprawling epic is shot by cinematographer Ravi Varman, who also shot the first part. Editing is being handled by A Sreekar Prasad and the script is written by Mani Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel. The film is one of the biggest releases from Tamil cinema this year.

