Is Marathi film Dashavatar set to become the first movie to be dubbed in Malayalam? Know when to catch it in theaters

The hit Marathi movie Dashavatar, starring veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar, became a massive success in theaters when it was released on September 12, 2025. Now, the film is all set to become the first-ever Marathi film to be dubbed and released in Malayalam.

In a recent post by the makers, it was confirmed that the Marathi film Dashavatar will be dubbed into Malayalam. The movie, now titled Dashavataram, is set to hit the big screens on December 12, 2025, just three months after its original release.

The official post read, “The divine saga awaits you, Dashavatar now in Malayalam,” announcing its release date in Malayalam-speaking regions.

Dashavatar follows Babuli Mestri, an aging traditional folk performer in Konkan, Maharashtra. After a personal tragedy turns his world upside down, the old man becomes distraught and struggles to comprehend the sinister circumstances surrounding him.

At the same time, Mestri discovers foul play linked to a mining project that threatens his village. Blending modern elements with traditional practices, he uses his art and faith to fight injustice, protect his heritage, and uncover the truth behind his son's death, turning his final performance into a battle between good and evil.

The suspense-thriller is headlined by Dilip Prabhavalkar, with Mahesh Manjrekar, Siddharth Menon, Abhinay Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Sunil Tawde, Ravi Kale, Lokesh Mittal, and many others in key roles.

Dashavatar is written and directed by Subodh Khanolkar. The film is jointly produced by Ocean Film Company, Vipin Agnihotri, and Ocean Art House, with music composed by AV Prafullachandra. The cinematography is handled by Devendra Golatkar, and the editing is done by Faizal Mahadik.

The movie opened to a massive response from critics and was widely praised. It also performed well at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Marathi films of 2025. The Marathi version is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

