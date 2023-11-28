Is Mohanlal on secret visit to New Zealand, shooting his part for Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa?

Mohanlal, the legendary actor of Malayalam cinema and a widely known personality throughout India is currently in the top picks of many films nationwide. Starting from Malayalam itself, the actor has quite some lineups ready; along with this, he will also be part of Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

Recently, a visual being propagated on X (formerly Twitter) showcased the actor arriving in Auckland, New Zealand, where Kannappa is being shot, and it has created speculation that Mohanlal must be shooting for the same.

Mohanlal in New Zealand for Kannappa

Mohanlal is rumored to be playing a crucial cameo role in the film, along with Prabhas donning the role of Lord Shiva and Shiva Rajkumar doing another important cameo.

Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh while Vishnu himself has penned the screenplay for it. The film also has Madhoo and Mohan Babu playing key roles. Moreover, Nayanthara is also rumored to be playing a cameo role as Goddess Parvati.

The film Kannappa is a Telugu-language fantasy drama based on the mythological folktale of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva who offers his eye as an offering to the Hindu god.

Mohanlal’s Workfront

Mohanlal was last seen this year in the rather forgettable film Alone, directed by Shaji Kailas. The film, meant to be a direct OTT release originally, was later released in theaters and received negative reviews for it.

The actor is returning to the big screens next month, reuniting with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph for the film Neru, a courtroom drama. Following this, Mohanlal will appear in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s much-awaited movie Malaikottai Vaaliaban. Besides these, Mohanlal has also left to complete a pending shoot for another film with Jeethu Joseph called Ram: Part 1, which also has Trisha Krishnan in the lead role.

Mohanlal is also shooting for his film L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, which will be the sequel to his 2019 film Lucifer. The actor is also confirmed to play the lead role in veteran director Joshiy’s film Rambaan, written by Chemban Jose Vinod, and reportedly, it will also bring back the iconic yesteryear look of Mohanlal, donning a white dhoti and tussled-up mustache.

Furthermore, Mohanlal is also expected to release his debut directorial film Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure next year in the month of March. The film is an epic fantasy film which is based on a novel of the same name.

