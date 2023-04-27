Is Mrunal Thakur going to gift something special to Samantha on her birthday? Details inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest stars in the country and her birthday is tomorrow and fans are already getting all geared up for their favoutite star’s birthday celebrations. The latest update is that it will be none other than up-and-coming star Mrunal Thakur, who shot to fame recently with her stellar performance in the blockbuster “Seetha Ramam”. The actress will be releasing the official C common profile picture to celebrate the pan- Indian star’s birthday. Mrunal will be unveiling the poster today at 7 PM on her social media accounts.

The news of the official profile change for Samatha’s special day was shared by one of her fan accounts, where it was noted, “Evergreen Gorgeous & stylish @mrunal0801.Will Unveil The Common DP To Celebrate The Versatile Actress @Samanthaprabhu2 's Birthday Today at 7 PM”.“ Samantha was seen last in “Shaakunthalam”, which did not do well at the box office. The film was her biggest solo release to date mounted on a large scale but the modern-day update of the epic play by Kalidasa failed to make its mark. She has been getting a lot of support and love from fans online after some health issues that caused were causing difficulties in her professional career in the last year. However, she has been on a comeback trial and has been going strong with some major announcements coming from her regarding her future projects.

Upcoming Films

Samantha has completed the shooting of her next Telugu film “Kushi”, which will see her pairing opposite Vijay Devarkonda in the lead. The film is said to be a sprawling romantic drama, featuring a love story between an army man and a woman from the Kashmir valley. Kushi is being directed by Shiva Nirvana with a musical score by Hesham Abdul Wahab. She will also be seen in the Indian edition of the Russo Brothers Amazon series “Citadel”, where she will be paired opposite Varun Dhawan for the first time. The series to be directed by Raj & DK and will be one of the most expensive shows in the country.

