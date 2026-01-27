Is Mrunal Thakur set to make her Tamil debut with Silambarasan TR’s STR51? Find out

Silambarasan TR and director Ashwath Marimuthu are all set to collaborate on the upcoming film STR51. Now, it appears that Mrunal Thakur may headline the project as the co-lead.

Is Silambarasan TR’s STR51 set to have Mrunal Thakur as co-lead?

According to a report by Lets Cinema, actress Mrunal Thakur is the frontrunner to star opposite Silambarasan TR in STR51. While an official confirmation is still awaited, if the reports turn out to be true, the film will mark the actress’ debut in Tamil cinema.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, STR51 is said to be a fantasy romantic actioner. The movie will reportedly feature Simbu in the role of the “God of Love,” with the filmmaker promising a film reminiscent of the actor’s vintage ventures.

In an earlier interview, director Ashwath Marimuthu revealed that STR51 is currently in the scripting stage. As the film is expected to release in 2027, shooting is likely to begin simultaneously with the final schedule of Arasan.

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Silambarasan TR was last seen in a lead role in Thug Life, co-starring Kamal Haasan. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the gangster action film revolved around the rivalry between an ageing don and his foster son, after animosity brews between them due to a misunderstanding.

Apart from Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, the film also featured Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and several others in pivotal roles. The movie received underwhelming responses from both critics and audiences and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, STR is currently filming Arasan, directed by Vetrimaaran. The gangster actioner is set within the Vada Chennai cinematic universe and serves as a spin-off to the Dhanush-starrer. With Vijay Sethupathi as the co-lead, the film also features Tourist Family fame Yogalakshmi in a key role.

Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming movies

Mrunal Thakur is next set to appear in Do Deewane Seher Mein. The romantic drama, directed by Ravi Udyawar, stars Siddhant Chaturvedi as the co-lead, with Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Inesh Kotian, Sandeepa Dhar, Deepraj Rana, and several others in key roles.

The makers recently unveiled a single from the film titled “Aasma Aasma,” composed by Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Looking ahead, the actress will also be seen alongside Adivi Sesh in Dacoit, which is slated to release on March 19, 2026.

ALSO READ: Is Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit set to wrap up shoot in 95 days? Here’s what we know