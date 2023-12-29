Does Nadigar Sangam have plans to change its name in honor of late Vijayakanth?

The Nadigar Sangam, also known as the South Indian Artists Association (SIAA), is a collective of actors involved in the film, television, and stage industries in Tamil Nadu.

The late Vijayakanth led the association for a certain period of time and it thrived under his guidance. In light of this, Jaguar Thangam, who is a choreographer, director, and actor, has asked the association to change their name as a tribute to the late actor and his contributions. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation from the association regarding this suggestion.

Vijayakanth and the Nadigar Sangam

The organization was established in 1952 with MGR, NS Krishnan, and K Subrahmanyam leading the way. In the late 1990s, the association faced allegations of its function with the then president Radha Ravi at the center of the debate.

In the year 2000, the late actor Vijayakanth played a crucial role in reviving the association by becoming its president. From 2000 to 2006, his innovative ideas and successful fundraising events helped the association overcome its debts and operate smoothly. Even after being replaced by R Sarathkumar in 2006, Vijayakanth left behind a significant amount of money which turned out to be the reason for Nadigar Sangam to last till today.

Many members of the association showed up to pay their respects to the actor who passed away, and the association even put out a press release to honor him.

Captain Vijayakanth’s funeral

Many celebrities across India went on to offer their condolences for the late actor and DMDK party founder Captain Vijayakanth. The actor had been suffering from ailments for a long time and was recently admitted to a hospital in Chennai, where he had been on a ventilator while being treated for pneumonia along with testing positive for COVID-19.

The actor breathed his last breath on 28th December 2023 and is remained by his wife Premalatha along with his two sons. His final rites and funeral are taking place today. Many prominent personalities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, and many more came in person and honored the late actor.

