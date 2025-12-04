Akhanda 2: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film postponed from its December 5 release?

Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-awaited movie, Akhanda 2, is no longer releasing on December 5, 2025. The movie is officially postponed from its scheduled release date, just hours before its premiere. An official confirmation on the same has been made.

While announcing the delay in release, 14 Reels Plus tweeted, "With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film. We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon."

Reports say that the mass action drama got pushed ahead due to financial conflicts between the stakeholders. Some of the top names from the Telugu film industry tried to resolve the issue throughout the day, but the amount is said to be huge, due to which, the matter between the production house and distributor remained unsolved. The makers have now decided to postpone the release further.

Speculations are rife that the makers will now target either 12 December or 19 December as the new release date; however, there is no clarity on when the movie can now be released.

For the unversed, Akhanda 2 is among the biggest Telugu releases this year. The movie marks the return of Balayya in his popular massy avatar. The plot is expected to explore the core theme of good vs evil, with the veteran actor once again playing dual roles. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the movie stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Pragya Jaiswal, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, and others. The movie was initially expected to hold its premiere on December 4, 2025. However, due to technical difficulties, the makers had to cancel them.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Advance Booking Box Office: Ranveer Singh film struggles for momentum, 6th highest of 2025 in national chains