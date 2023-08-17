Is Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan collaboration a manifestation coming true?

Jawan is all set to release next month with an exciting star cast including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. The Atlee-directed film will be the first time that we will get to see Nayanthara in a Hindi movie. Also, Jawan will be the very first time that the Bigil actress will be paired with Shah Rukh Khan.

Nayanthara refers to the actor as her favorite and has stated that her all-time favorite movies are Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It definitely seems that the actress had manifested working with the Chennai Express actor. An old video of the two actors is currently everywhere on the internet, and netizens are stating that the two had manifested a desire to work together years ago.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara expressed interest in working with each other years ago

An old video of Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan is winning over the internet

In the video, taken from the Vijay Awards, the host tells Shah Rukh Khan that Nayanthara is a huge fan of his. After hearing this, he reacts by gesturing that he will take the actress with him to Bollywood. Other popular Tamil cinema celebrities can also be seen in the video, which makes the hilarious exchange even more interesting.

A R Rahman can be seen seated behind Shah Rukh while Radikaa Sarathkumar accompanies Nayanthara on stage. But one person who can be seen laughing out loud during this conversation is Jawan’s director, Atlee. The filmmaker has already directed Nayanthara in two Tamil films: Raja Rani and Bigil. The Theri director is making his Bollywood debut, and he has chosen to take his Tamil film collaborators along with him to Hindi cinema.

About Jawan

Jawan will also star an ensemble cast including the likes of Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has been churning out one hit soundtrack after another for the last few years. Jawan will release on September 7 and will thereby clash with Anushka Shetty’s Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.

