Is Nayanthara upset with Atlee after the Jawan release?

Nayanthara made a smashing debut in Bollywood with the recently released blockbuster Jawan. The actress played the role of Narmada in Shah Rukh Khan starrer and won huge applause from audiences. Now, several media outlets have reported that she is reportedly upset with director Atlee. The reason behind this is reportedly Deepika Padukone's cameo.

Nayanthara not happy with Atlee for treatment of her role

According to reports, Nayanthara is upset with Atlee for making Deepika Padukone's cameo look bigger than her role in Jawan. While everyone is eagerly waiting for her Bollywood movies, the Hindustan Times reported that she is in the mood to listen to Hindi scripts.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actress-producer is in no mood to take up any more Bollywood projects anytime soon. A source reportedly quoted saying to HT, “She has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika’s (Padukone) character was elevated and Nayantara’s part was significantly sidelined."

Deepika Padukone, who worked with SRK in several movies, appeared in the cameo role in Jawan. The source further added that they made Jawan look like it is SRK and Deepika's film and Nayanthara is reportedly not happy with this treatment. "And that can never well be the reason why we might not see her in a Bollywood project, at least not anytime soon", adds the source.

However, it is to be noted that Atlee and Nayanthara are very good friends, much like family. In fact, she worked with the directors on his debut film Raja Rani and Bigil, which became blockbuster hits.



Why did Nayanthara skip Jawan's events

It is to be noted that Nayanthara didn't attend any events of Jawan, be it promotional or success events. The source revealed why she never attends film events and that's why skipped attending Jawan events too. The source reportedly said that she follows a no-promotion policy for her films because of her bad experiences in the past. The actress feels that her job is to act and not get involved in promotional activities.

Although the Lady Superstar didn't attend the Success meet because of her mother's birthday, she thanked the fans and team of Jawan with a video message. She thanked the audience for the love they have been showering on her for Jawan. The actress also thanked her Jawan team for the role of Narmada. Nayan further shared her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan. She called him 'exceptional talent and lively energy in person'.

