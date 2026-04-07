Is NTRNeel shoot halted for Jr NTR to adopt a new look? Here’s what we know

Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel are collaborating for the first time on the tentatively titled NTRNeel (Dragon). Recent reports suggested that the movie would undergo extensive shooting this month. However, it now appears that the film may be temporarily halted due to Jr NTR’s new look.

Is NTRNeel shoot halted for Jr NTR?

According to a report by Gulte, Jr NTR has multiple looks in NTRNeel , and the upcoming schedule requires him to don a different version. As both Tarak and Prashanth felt that the new look was not satisfactory, they decided to pause the shoot for the time being and rework the actor’s appearance.

The team recently completed a major schedule in Jordan. Following that, they reportedly shot for about a week at a temple near Shamshabad. Meanwhile, a massive set is being constructed for the film, where shooting is expected to resume next month.

However, this remains unconfirmed, and no official statements have been made.

Speaking about the film, earlier speculations suggested that Malayalam movie star Tovino Thomas would appear in a key role, possibly as the main antagonist. However, during promotions for Pallichattambi, the actor clarified that he had opted out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Previously, NTRNeel (Dragon) was announced for a theatrical release on June 25, 2026. However, the film may skip this date, with a new release schedule yet to be announced by the makers. While the full cast has not been officially confirmed, the movie is expected to feature Rukmini Vasanth as the co-lead.

Jr NTR’s work front

Jr NTR was last seen in a pivotal role in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film serves as a sequel to the 2019 release War and is the latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR , the film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, and several others in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

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