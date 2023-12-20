Is Pallavi Prashanth absconding? Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner clarifies ongoing rumors

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 concluded with unexpected chaos outside Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. After Pallavi Prashanth was declared the winner and Amardeep the runner-up, alleged fans of Pallavi Prashanth vandalized vehicles. They attacked buses, resulting in a suo moto case being filed against the winner and his fans.

As per the latest update in the case, the accused are being identified based on the CCTV footage. It is also said that the police went to their village to look for Pallavi Prashanth's brother, Parashuramulu. Reports suggest that Pallavi Prashanth has absconded in the wake of the arrest news. This news has been going viral on the internet.

Adding a twist to the tale, Pallavi Prashanth uploaded a video from his home. In the video, he clarified that he has been at home since yesterday, dismissing the news about him as fake. He explained that his phone was repaired, which led to it being switched off.

Check out the Instagram post of Pallavi Prashanth as he addresses absconding rumors

More about the ongoing case of Pallavi Prashanth

According to the reports Sai Kiran, the driver of the car, has been arrested and is being interrogated. As per the news, Pallavi Prashanth's phone has been switched off. Three teams entered the field to arrest Pallavi Prashanth. Knowing that he was near Komaravelli, the police went there. As of now, the whereabouts of Pallavi Prashanth are not known.

Advertisement

The police intensified the investigation, leading to the arrest of two more individuals involved in the incident. The clashes reportedly occurred due to Pallavi Prashanth’s rally, and the police are using CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

Reportedly, the cops named Prashanth as A1 in this case, and his lawyer is trying to procure the FIR copy and explore the possibility of anticipatory bail. Surprisingly, however, Prashanth released a video on social media where he defended himself and his actions. Addressing the rumors against him, Prashanth claimed to be a genuine person.

Reports suggest that Prashanth's lawyer will come to Jubilee Hills PS and collect the details of the case. Prashanth's lawyer Rajkumar is ready to go to the DGP's office if the Jubilee Hills police do not respond. They are demanding that the details of the cases be put online. The police have filed a suo moto case on this incident. Cases under 147, 148, 290, 353, 427 r/w 149 IPC, Section 3 PDPP AC have been registered at Jubilee Hills Police Station.

ALSO READ: Veteran Kannada actress Hema Chaudhary battles critical illness; details inside