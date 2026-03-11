Is Patriot postponed? First song announcement avoids Mammootty, Mohanlal starrer’s release date

Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles, was earlier announced to release in theaters on April 23, 2026. However, it appears that the team might skip the summer release due to being blacklisted by the theatre association in Kerala.

As the release date remains uncertain, the announcement of the film’s first single has avoided mentioning any specific release date.

Is Mammootty-Mohanlal’s multistarrer spy drama avoiding the April 23 release?

The music composer of Patriot, Sushin Shyam, recently shared an official update about the movie’s first single, “Kaattu Thottapol,” featuring Kunchacko Boban and Darshana Rajendran. The track is slated to release on March 12, 2026.

Sharing the update, the musician wrote, “Kaattu Thottapol dropping tomorrow! Stay tuned. Patriot - Coming soon to cinemas near you,” avoiding any mention of the initially announced release date of April 23, 2026.

Here’s the update:

For those unaware, the makers of Patriot and the exhibitors’ union in Kerala reportedly had a disagreement over the film’s profit share. Due to this issue, the film was blacklisted by the association, which may have led the team to avoid the initially planned release date. However, the makers have not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the film’s new release schedule.

Patriot is an upcoming spy action drama that is said to revolve around a controversial intelligence mission. With Mammootty and Mohanlal headlining the project, the film marks the reunion of the stalwarts of Malayalam cinema after nearly a decade.

Apart from the two superstars, the movie also features Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, and several others in key roles.

Mohanlal and Mammootty’s work front

After appearing in the period fantasy action film Vrusshabha, Mohanlal has kicked off his next project, reuniting with Thudarum director Tharun Moorthy. The upcoming film, tentatively titled L366, is touted to be a cop action-comedy.

The makers have introduced his character as “TS Lovelajan,” with actress Meera Jasmine playing the co-lead and reuniting with the superstar after several years.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal also has cameo appearances lined up in films such as Thudakkam, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, and Jayasurya’s Kathanaar - The Wild Sorcerer.

On the other hand, Mammootty has wrapped up the shooting of his next film, Padayaatra, directed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The film also features Grace Antony and Indrans in key roles.

Additionally, the actor has been roped in to play a key role in the upcoming Dhanush-starrer film, tentatively titled D55, and has reportedly begun shooting for it.

