Is Peddi getting postponed once again? Here's what Ram Charan has to say amid ongoing rumors

Ram Charan is currently filming his next movie Peddi, which is slated to release in theatres on April 30, 2026. Amid rumors that the film might miss its release date and be postponed, the actor appears confident about releasing it on time.

Ram Charan says Peddi “won’t be late” in hitting the theaters

In a recent promo shared by the makers of Raakaasa, starring Sangeeth Shoban, Ram Charan appeared to promote the film, which is produced by his cousin Niharika Konidela. During the interaction, Charan told the team, “Promote your film well, Peddi won’t be late.”

His comments come amid speculation that Peddi might be delayed. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding any postponement so far.

More about Peddi

Peddi is said to revolve around a cricket tournament set against a rural backdrop. While Ram Charan plays the lead role, the ensemble cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, and others.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. Initially, the film was announced to release on March 27, 2026, but was later postponed to April 30.

Recently, the makers unveiled a glimpse of the film on Charan’s birthday, featuring the actor in a buffed-up look, appearing as a pehelwan wielding a mace.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Mrunal Thakur will appear in a song in the movie, dancing alongside Ram and Janhvi Kapoor. While this has not been officially confirmed, speculation suggests that the song shoot will take place next week, with it being the only portion left to complete production.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan was last seen in the lead role in Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar. The film follows an honest IAS officer who sets out to eradicate corruption from the political system and clashes with powerful politicians.

Apart from Charan, the film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Meka Srikanth, and Jayaram in key roles. The film received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences and is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, the actor is expected to appear in a film tentatively titled RC17, directed by Sukumar, marking their reunion after the blockbuster Rangasthalam.

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