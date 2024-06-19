Is Pooja Hegde charging Rs 4 crore as fees for her next with Suriya, Karthik Subbaraj? Here’s what we know

Pooja Hegde is undoubtedly one of the most talented and sought-after actresses in the country at present. Quite recently, it was revealed that the actress is all set to make a comeback to the Tamil film industry with Suriya’s upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj, tentatively titled Suriya 44.

This would be Pooja Hegde’s first Tamil venture in over two years, with her last outing being the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast. Suriya 44 would also mark her first collaboration with the Jai Bhim actor, as well as the director. In the latest update, it has been reported by Republic that the actress has hiked her fee for the film.

Pooja Hegde increases her fee to Rs 4 crores

If reports are to be believed, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress used to charge a fee of 3.5 crores for her films previously, However, with Suriya 44, it is said that Pooja Hegde has increased her salary to Rs. 4 crores. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

What we know about Suriya 44 so far

There had been a heavy buzz about director Karthik Subbaraj and actor Suriya collaborating for quite some time. On March 28th, this year, the former officially took to his social media to announce that for his next project, he would be collaborating with the Soorarai Pottru actor. This marks the first collaboration between the two.

The makers of the film have been highly secretive regarding the film, and have only revealed the working title of the film, which is Suriya 44. They also released a tagline - Love, Laughter and War. Quite recently, the makers of the film also shared the film’s first shot, which featured Suriya overlooking the ocean, and was shot in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On June 1st, the makers of the film had unveiled the star studded cast of the film, which includes Jayaram, Karunakaran, Joju George, and more in crucial roles, apart from Pooja Hegde and Suriya. They also revealed that the film would be bankrolled by Stone Bench Films in tandem with 2D Entertainment. Shreyaas Krishna cranks the camera for the film, while Shafique Mohammed Ali takes care of the editing. Karthik Subbaraj’s frequent collaborator Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the film’s music.

