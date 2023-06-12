Is Prabhas and Om Raut's Adipurush not releasing in IMAX 3D? Here's the TRUTH

This Friday, the highly anticipated and awaited film Prabhas starrer Adipurush will hit the theatres and fans can't wait. The Darling fans from all over the nation are waiting with bated breath to witness the epic on the big screen. The film was announced to release in 3D as the biggest IMAX release. However, now reports have been buzzing that Adipurush will not get a 3D IMAX release in India.

This news has highly disappointed fans who have been waiting to watch the film in 3D on the big screen. It was said that since the superhero film, The Flash, is releasing on the same date, Warner Bros Pictures had blocked the IMAX screens so Adipurush will not be available. Many fans took to Twitter to appeal to director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series to add an IMAX release for the film. However, looks like these are just rumors as indeed Adipurush will have a 3D IMAX release.

Karthik Gowda, who is bankrolling the film under KGR Films responded to the rumors and said they are not true. Well, Adipurush will be released in 2D, and 3D and also be presented in 3D and IMAX. The film will have a pan-Indian release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Check out the makers' tweet about Adipurush rumors here:



Adipurush ticket-bookings begin

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the national-wide advance bookings for Adipurush will open in full swing on Sunday, June 11. While the bookings in Telangana have already begun, the bookings in Andhra Pradesh are on hold due to ticket prices. According to reports, the ticket prices have been hiked in Telangana but a meeting is being held today regarding the ticket hike in Andhra Pradesh with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

About Adipurush

Inspired by the famous mythological drama Ramayana, Prabhas will be seen as Raghava (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Devdatta Nage as Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). The mega-budget pan-Indian film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The magnum opus is reportedly being made with a whopping budget of Rs. 500 crores.



ALSO READ: Prabhas' Adipurush to Udhayanindi Stalin's Maamannan; Upcoming movie releases in June 2023