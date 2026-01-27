Is Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit set to wrap up shoot in 95 days? Here’s what we know

Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is slated to release on March 5, 2027. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is expected to have a relatively limited shooting schedule, unlike many other projects featuring the Baahubali actor.

Is Prabhas starrer Spirit set to wrap up shoot in 95 days?

According to an online report, Prabhas starrer Spirit is expected to wrap up its entire shoot within just 95 days. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has reportedly charted the shooting schedule meticulously to complete the film within this timeframe.

Additionally, Prabhas is expected to shoot simultaneously for Fauzi and Spirit, ensuring that both projects are completed on schedule. However, this information is based solely on reports, and no official confirmation has been issued by the makers so far.

Interestingly, Prabhas is also expected to begin work on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD later this year, with the makers reportedly planning to cover schedules involving Kamal Haasan.

More about Spirit

Spirit is an upcoming cop action drama starring Prabhas, who will be seen portraying a hot-headed IPS officer. Triptii Dimri plays the female lead. Apart from the lead pair, the film also features Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

The movie is set to release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese (Mandarin), and Korean.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look of the film featuring Prabhas and Triptii. The poster showcases the Rebel Star in a rugged, long-haired appearance, standing tall despite multiple wounds on his body, while holding a bottle of whiskey. As he puffs on a cigarette, Triptii’s character, believed to be his wife, is seen lighting it for him.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The horror-comedy also starred Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the Rebel Star has the period action film Fauzi in his lineup. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie is expected to feature Prabhas as an Azad Hind soldier during the British Indian era.

ALSO READ: 9 Malayalam Films Releasing in Summer 2026: Drishyam 3, Patriot to Pallichattambi