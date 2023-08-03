Is Prabhas in no mood to work with Bollywood filmmakers after Adipurush?

Prabhas has become pan Indian star ever since the Baahubali success. Fans have huge expectations of every film. However, his last films like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush failed to perform well at the box office. Resulting to this, it is reportedly said that Prabhas has taken a major decision affecting his rumored action film with Siddharth Anand.

After the failure of Om Raut's Adipurush, which was one of the biggest and most expensive films, tanked at the box office and also caught several controversies. Now as per reports, the pan-Indian star has decided not to work with Bollywood filmmakers for a while. As of now, he’s in no mood to listen to the scripts from Bollywood and will be focusing on projects from the South.

Siddharth Anand and Prabhas’ film shelved

Prabhas' decision has reportedly also put a halt on his rumored film with director Sidharth Anand. Pinkvilla also exclusively revealed that the filmmaker has returned his fee of Rs 65 crore to Mythri Productions as the film has been put on hold.

Siddharth Anand and Prabhas’ dates were not matching, which finally pushed the stakeholders to part ways. “Siddharth Anand and Prabhas are two of the busiest people in the Indian Film Industry at this point in time. They have their diaries blocked for the next few years, and are not able to find a common window for their collaboration,” the source added.

Upcoming films

Prabhas is currently busy with his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD by director Nag Ashwin. The film recently got a grand launch at San Diego Comic-Con along with a first look and glimpse video, which have created a major buzz. The film has a talented cast including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Next up, He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Telugu comedy film with director Maruthi in the pipeline.

