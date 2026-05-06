Is Prabhas' Spirit postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan’s SVC63 in March 2027? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan recently announced that his next with Vamshi Paidipally, tentatively titled SVC63, will be hitting cinemas around Eid 2027. This decision left Prabhas’ fans scratching their heads as his movie Spirit was expected to arrive in March 2027. But seems like director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has taken a calculated move to shift his movie to a new date to avoid any clash with Khan’s actioner.

Spirit to move release date to avoid clash with Salman Khan’s next?

Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have decided to shift the release of their high-octane cop drama, Spirit, from its original March 5, 2027, to December 1, 2027. The major reshuffle was allegedly made after Salman Khan locked the Eid 2027 window (early March) for his massive actioner with director Vamshi Paidipally, tentatively titled SVC63.

As per Mid-Day, “Salman locked Eid 2027, which will fall in early March, for his next with Nayanthara. Once that date was taken, it didn’t make sense for Spirit to arrive in the same window. Vanga’s films rely heavily on sustained buzz and clean runs. So, the delay is a calculated move, not due to production issues.”

The source further told the publication that Sandeep wants enough room for editing, background score, and reading it in Hindi, Telugu, and other languages. “The latest move shows that big-ticket offerings are increasingly averting clashes unless unavoidable,” added the informer.

Industry whispers suggest that Vanga postponed Spirit and is looking forward to releasing it on December 1, 2027, a date that proved profitable for him. For the unversed, on December 1, 2023, Sandeep and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was released, which became a mega blockbuster.

Bankrolled by Dil Raju, SVC63 marks the first-ever collaboration between Salman and actress Nayanthara. The film is expected to be a mass entertainer, making it the perfect festive treat on Eid for the audience. As for Spirit, it’s an intense actioner with Prabhas (playing a fierce IPS officer) and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. Apart from Spirit, Prabhas has Fauzi and Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2 in the pipeline.

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