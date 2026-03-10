Is Prabhas teaming up with Eko director Dinjith Ayyathan? Filmmaker’s post sparks buzz

Prabhas and director Dinjith Ayyathan recently met, with the filmmaker sharing a picture from his meeting with the Rebel Star. As the new post goes viral, speculation has arisen about whether the actor is gearing up to collaborate with him on a future project.

Is Prabhas collaborating with Eko director Dinjith Ayyathan?

Taking to his social media handle, Dinjith Ayyathan wrote, “Meeting superstar Prabhas. A wonderful evening filled with great conversations, laughter, and a lovely dinner. Truly loved the prawns biryani! Thank you, Prabhas sir, for the amazing hospitality and for making it such a warm and memorable evening. Also grateful to Vijay sir and Hombale Films.”

Following the post, speculation has emerged on social media about whether the two will collaborate in the future. However, no official confirmation has been made.

Here’s the post:

Earlier, the director had also met Dhanush. Reportedly, the actor is keen on working with him as well, with the filmmaker currently waiting for a suitable subject for them to collaborate on. Previously, Dhanush had also praised Eko on social media.

For those unaware, Dinjith Ayyathan previously directed Eko, which follows Mlaathi Chedathi, an elderly woman living in the remote hilly region of Kattukunnu near the Kerala–Karnataka border. With her children living far away, her only companion is her caretaker, Peeyos.

Mlaathi is one of the wives of the infamous dog breeder Kuriyachan, who is being hunted by both the state and a terror group. As he remains in hiding, Mlaathi and Peeyos begin uncovering hidden truths about him, unraveling a mystery filled with tension and suspicion.

The film stars Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role, alongside Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Saurabh Sachdeva, Narain, Ashokan, and Binu Pappu in key roles.

Prior to Eko, the director also helmed the Asif Ali starrer Kishkindha Kaandam.

Prabhas’ upcoming movies

Prabhas is next slated to appear in the lead role in the period action drama Fauzi. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the upcoming film will feature debutant Imanvi as the co-lead, along with Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada, and others in key roles. The film is expected to be released during Dussehra 2026.

Moreover, the actor also has Spirit in his lineup. The cop action drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is scheduled to release on March 5, 2027, with Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi as co-leads.

