Is Prabhas’ The Raja Saab over 3 hours long movie? Here’s what we know

Prabhas' starrer The Raja Saab is slated to release in theaters on January 9, 2026. Directed by Maruthi, it appears that the movie will have a runtime longer than three hours.

The Raja Saab Runtime: How long will Prabhas' film be?

According to a report by Lets Cinema, The Raja Saab's booking has opened on a USA-based portal. On the platform, the listed duration is 3 hours and 15 minutes. However, as of now, this information is only a report, and the official runtime in India will be confirmed after the censor certificate is issued.

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is an upcoming Telugu-language film starring Prabhas in the lead role. The story follows a young man who is willing to take up any easy scheme to swindle money and live a prosperous life.

Hoping to overcome a financial crisis, he decides to sell an ancestral property, only to discover that the house is haunted by its patriarchal former owner, his late grandfather. The narrative revolves around whether he manages to escape the horrific events that follow.

Alongside the Rebel Star, the movie features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads. Actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, and several others play pivotal roles.

Directed by Maruthi, the makers recently unveiled the film's first single, “Rebel Saab,” composed by Thaman S, on November 23, 2025. Initially, the film was expected to be released on December 5, 2025, but it was later postponed due to pending work.

Prabhas’ upcoming movies

Prabhas recently worked on the period action drama Fauji, directed by Sita Ramam-fame Hanu Raghavapudi. The film features the actor as an Azad Hind soldier during the British-era India.

The movie is said to explore an alternative reality connected to an actual historical event. With internet sensation Imanvi playing the female lead, the film also features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Prabhas is currently shooting his highly anticipated cop action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie stars Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, and Prakash Raj alongside him.

As per reports, the team is filming portions at a women's college in Hyderabad. Additionally, filming is said to be under tight security to prevent leaks of the Kalki actor's look.

