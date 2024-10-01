Is Rajinikanth in talks to replace Kamal Haasan in Atlee’s mega action entertainer co-starring Salman Khan?

Director Atlee’s highly anticipated multi-starrer with Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan has been one of the most-anticipated films in the pipeline for 2025. While the mere speculation of the project has already left fans in a frenzy, a latest report suggests a bigger change of cast for the movie.

The latest scoop suggests that Kamal Haasan will likely be replaced from the project. Instead, superstar Rajinikanth has been in talks for taking up the same role in the film, along with Salman Khan, making it an unforgettable watch for the audiences.

However, with such rumors floating around on the internet, it must be clarified that none of it has yet been confirmed by the official spokespersons for the film, or even from the actors’ sides.

It was back in July when the first reports of Atlee collaborating with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan for a big action film surfaced for the first time. With Sun Pictures as the producers, the movie would become the epitome of a pan-Indian spectacle for the audience.

Furthermore, as per sources close to the development, Atlee had brought up a big technical team for the project, and a strong work schedule would follow once both the big actors agreed on the script of the film.

Later on, by September 2024, some other reports suggested that the project with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan was finally onboard and the shooting of the same would start about in January 2025, while its pre-production work will kickstart by October 2024.

Having said this, the recent rumor suggesting a change in the major cast of the film has been a topic of much buzz amongst the netizens.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Vettaiyan, which marks his return to the cop world. The movie is a multi-starrer and includes actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati and more.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has movies like Sikandar and Tiger 3 on the cards for him at the moment.

