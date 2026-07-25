Is Rajinikanth planning an adaptation of his autobiography into a film? Here’s what we know

Rajinikanth has reportedly been working on his autobiography for some time. However, it appears that the superstar is also considering adapting the book into a feature film.

Is Rajinikanth set to adapt his autobiography into a film?

According to Movies Singapore, Rajinikanth is currently developing his autobiography. The book is said to chronicle his extraordinary journey, featuring fascinating incidents, memorable moments, emotional experiences, and the remarkable rise of one of India's biggest stars.

The report further claims that the superstar has been discussing with his close associates the possibility of adapting the autobiography into a film. While nothing has been officially confirmed, there is speculation that a cinematic adaptation could materialize in the future.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2 . Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan. Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, and Yogi Babu are set to reprise their roles from the first installment.

The film is also expected to feature cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi. With music and background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film's glimpse featured a fiery remix of the Jailer theme, introducing fresh elements while retaining the franchise's action-packed essence. Jailer 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on October 15, 2026.

Following Jailer 2, the superstar is set to headline Dharman . Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the action thriller features Rajinikanth as a doctor. Co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International, the project also stars Simran, Raashii Khanna, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

While the makers have yet to announce an official release date, reports suggest that the film is targeting a Summer 2027 theatrical release.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is also set to reunite with director Nelson Dilipkumar for the tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion. The project is said to be an action entertainer, with Kamal Haasan playing the co-lead, marking the two cinema stalwarts' on-screen reunion after several years. The glimpse has already been released, with Anirudh once again stepping in as composer.

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