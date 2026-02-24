Is Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar173 set to go on floors from April 2026? Here's what we know

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working on his next release, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Now, it appears that after wrapping up work on the sequel, the actor may begin work on Thalaivar173 in April 2026.

Rajinikanth to begin shooting for Thalaivar173 in April 2026

Speaking at the Thaai Kizhavi pre-release event, director Cibi Chakaravarthi attended the function to support the film and its team. During the event, the filmmaker was asked when he would begin shooting for Thalaivar173, to which he revealed that the team is planning to take the film on floors in April 2026.

As per online reports, the movie’s shoot is likely to continue until September this year, with a prominent Malayalam actor playing the co-lead role. With the film aiming for a Pongal 2027 release, reports suggest that it will be a family entertainer with fun elements.

Earlier, the superstar himself had also revealed plans to begin shooting his next film in April, underlining that it would be a “proper entertainer.”

The upcoming movie is being co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). Initially, the team had planned to collaborate with director Sundar C; however, he later opted out of the project due to prior commitments, leading Cibi Chakaravarthi to take over the responsibility.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth will next appear in the lead role in Jailer 2, the sequel directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is said to feature SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles.

With Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles from the first installment, the movie is also expected to feature a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, which is reportedly scheduled to be shot in March this year.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth has also announced that he will soon share the screen with Kamal Haasan once again. The tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion is set to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Anirudh Ravichander handling the music and background score.

