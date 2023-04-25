Is Rajinikanth’s Jailer planned for an Independence Day week release?

Superstar Rajinikanth was last seen in “Annatthe” which was released towards the beginning of 2021. His next film “Jailer” is all set for release as per the latest reports coming out. The action film directed by “Beast” fame Nelson is one of the most expensive films from Rajinikanth in recent times. The film has been in production in different parts of the country including Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kerala. 'Jailer' stars a huge ensemble cast consisting of Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Priyanka Mohan among others. Rajinikanth has wrapped up his portions for the film and the film will arrive during Vinayaka Chaturthi Festival this August. The fans will be expecting an official release announcement and promotional material from the makers in the coming days.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer gets a release date

Jailer is one the most anticipated films of this year that will feature one of the greatest star-studded cast for any film. Jailer is also special as this is Rajinikanths’ first release almost after two years and fans will be eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite star on the big screen. Jailer is expected to be an action thriller set within the confines of a high-security prison, where Rajinikanth will be seen playing a strict warden. The film is being written by director Nelson, known for his dark comedy tones and unique use of super star persona, like his work in Vijay starrer “Beast". There will be curiosity to see how he presents Rajinikanth on the screen. Nelson is known for presenting his heroes as stoic, passive observers through their facial expressions. In the released teaser for the film, we can trace a similar pattern with Rajinikanth’s character.

Technical Crew

The film will have a musical score by Anirudh Ravichander, while Vijay Karthik Kannan cranks the camera. Jailer will be edited by “Beast” fame R Nirmal and the big-budget film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The team is planning to make it a pan-Indian film with an ensemble cast from different regional language industries. It has been widely reported that Rajinikanth will join hands with “Jai Bhim” fame T G Gnanavel for a untitled project.

