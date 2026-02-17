Is Rajinikanth’s last film going to be produced by his daughter Soundarya? Find out

Rajinikanth is currently working on Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Now, it appears that the actor may already be planning his farewell film, which could be bankrolled by his daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Is Rajinikanth’s farewell movie to be produced by Soundarya?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Rajinikanth is planning to collaborate with his daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, on his farewell film. However, the superstar has not yet decided which project will mark the conclusion of his cinematic career.

The report further suggests that he may continue to appear in a few more films after Thalaivar173 with director Cibi Chakravarthy and the tentatively titled Thalaivar174xKH238, which is expected to co-star Kamal Haasan. As of now, these remain rumors, and an official decision is yet to be made.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth will next appear in the lead role in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film will see Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles and will also feature Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

In an earlier interview, Mithun Chakraborty hinted that the film might include a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. However, the makers have not issued any official confirmation so far. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to feature in a special dance number.

While the release date has yet to be announced, the makers are reportedly aiming for a mid-2026 release.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is expected to begin work on a film tentatively titled Thalaivar173. The project is set to be co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International and directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, who is known for Don. The upcoming film is touted to be an action drama, with the superstar reportedly playing the role of a tailor.

Initially, the project was announced with director Sundar C at the helm. However, due to prior commitments, the filmmaker later opted out.

After that, Rajinikanth is expected to collaborate with Kamal Haasan on the big screen. The film is reportedly being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is said to be a slice-of-life drama centered on the story of two friends.

