Is Ram Charan and Rajkumar Hirani collaborating on a new project? Reports

Ram Charan has been basking in the success of RRR, even setting ablaze on venues wherever he goes. An actor of his level is likely to be approached by directors all over the country. With his demigod-like aura and ability to conquer the box office, it doesn't come as a surprise if hitmaker Rajkumar Hirani is eyeing the actor as the potential lead for his next movie.

Rajkumar Hirani in narrating a story?

According to reports, Rajkumar Hirani was allegedly known to be holding story discussions with actor Ram Charan in Mumbai. Fans all over the Internet were speculating about the potential teaming up of the hit director and mass hero of Telugu cinema.

Ram Charan was also recently seen paying his respects at the Shree Sidhivinayak Temple as he was in Mumbai for a brand shoot. The actor also posed with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and both of their fans were eager enough to make the picture go viral.

On the work front

Coming to the work-related aspects Ram Charan who was last seen in the magnum opus film RRR, which went on to become a global success is currently undergoing his work with director Shankar. The film Game Changer is expected to be shaping up pretty well as the director is also simultaneously working with his other film Indian-2 starring Kamal Haasan.

Director Rajkumar Hirani is also busy with his next film, slated to release at the end of the year. The film, Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role is expected to be a one-of-a-kind film and is set to clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar, directed by ‘KGF’ fame Prashant Neel. Rajkumar Hirani’s last film Sanju released in the year 2018, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role. The movie went on to be one of the biggest hits of the year and was well-received by critics as well.

