Is Ram Charan planning to make his Hollywood debut soon? RRR actor drops major hint

Ram Charan is currently in Srinagar as he is attending the G20 Summit. He is the first celebrity to represent the Indian film industry. He is engaging in an insightful discussion on Film Tourism in a diverse and rich democracy like India. During the interaction, he said that he would not mind working with Hollywood directors and spoke about how he wants to stay connected to his Indian culture.

Ram Charan hinted at getting offers from Hollywood. He said he also loves Indian culture and roots. The actor said, "I want to explore India more and I don't think so I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture. I want to educate you that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our cultural is so strong. There's a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays when you see it, it's not South Indian North Indian movie, it's about Indian mitta ka stories. These stories are coming out finally. And in other countries.

In March, during RRR promotions, Ram Charan revealed that his Hollywood project is confirmed and will be announced soon. “Yes, we are in talks, definitely.” He further added, “the talks are happening and how they’re gonna transcend it into a movie and me walking into a set is a news that’s gonna come out in a couple of months.”

Ram Charan does Naatu Naatu and speaks on love for Kashmir

Ram Charan also danced to the song Naatu Naatu from his film RRR. In video, Ram Charan is seen donning a white traditional outfit and teaching the Korean ambassador Chang Jae-bok the hook-step of Naatu Naatu.

In the videos which have surfaced online, Ram Charan spoke about Kashmir and how he is attached to the place. The actor said, “I have been coming to Kashmir because my dad has been working as an actor for 45 years. I have been coming here since 1986. When I was invited by my dad to Kashmir, I used to feel like I had achieved something during the summer holidays. It was like an achievement.”

Upcoming films

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his next, Game Changer with Shankar. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film and S Thaman is the music composer. Karthik Subbaraj penned the script

