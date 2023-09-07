Is Ram Charan playing the lead role in Virat Kohli biopic? Here is the truth

Ram Charan is going through an excellent phase in his acting career, after the enormous success of his last outing, RRR. The Telugu superstar has reportedly decided to be choosy in his acting career and wants to focus on movies that challenge him as both a star and a performer. Earlier during an event, Ram Charan expressed his desire to do a sports drama and said he would like to play renowned cricketer Virat Kohli on screen. Recently, it was rumored that Ram Charan is indeed in talks to play the former Indian Cricket Team captain in the upcoming Virat Kohli biopic.

Is Ram Charan playing the lead role in Virat Kohli's biopic?

The film fanatics and fans of both Ram Charan and Virat Kohli were extremely excited after the reports on the Telugu superstar's casting in the cricketer's biopic started doing rounds on social media. It was reported that a prestigious Bollywood production banner has pitched the idea to the Rangasthalam actor, and he has already green-lit the project.

However, the sources close to Ram Charan recently confirmed to Pinkvilla, that these reports are completely baseless. According to the actor's spokesperson, he has no plans to play Virat Kohli on screen in the upcoming biopic, and the Telugu superstar is now focusing on wrapping up all his committed projects.

