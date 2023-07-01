Is Ram Charan-Upasana’s daughter name Klin Kaara Konidela chosen by latter’s mom?

Ram Charan and Upasana named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Yesterday, the naming and cradle ceremony took place at Upasana's mother's house. The couple announced their daughter's name officially to the world through their social media handles. Now, her mother Shobana Kamineni revealed that she wanted to give Upasana the same name.

Shobana took to Instagram and posted several photos featuring her, husband Anil Kamineni, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Ram, Upasana and the newborn. She wrote, "Upasna, I wanted to name you KlinKaara, when you were born. Thank you both (Ram & Upasna) for the most perfect child of your love, who will be our future transformational energy. We love you Kaara." Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Upasana shared the post and wrote, "Love you mom @shobanakamineni."

On Friday, Upasana shared a few family photos from the naming ceremony as she revealed her baby's name. She wrote in caption, "KLIN KAARA KONIDELA Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughters grandparents". The couple have not revealed the baby's face yet.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed the baby girl after 11 years of marriage on June 20. The star wife got admitted to Apollo Hospital on June 19, during the evening, and delivered the baby at midnight. They made their first public appearance with their daughter after getting discharged from the hospital. The RRR actor also interacted with the media and thanked his fans for their blessings, shared about becoming a father and more.

Ram Charan and Upasana have moved back into Chiranjeevi's house in Jubilee as they want their daughter to grow under the warmth of her grandparents. The megastar is on a cloud ever since the arrival of his grandfather, 'little mega princess', a nickname given by him.

