Is Ram Charan’s wife Upasana shifting to her mother’s house with their baby girl? Find out

Social media is abuzz with speculations regarding the little mega princess. It seems like people want to know every next move of the little baby girl of Ram Charan and Upasana. The latest news coming out is that Upasana is moving to her mother's house along with the newborn.

Upasana and the little baby girl shift to her mother’s house

Upasana’s mother resides in Moinabad. The new mother and the little girl are expected to move there after being discharged from the hospital. This is surely an interesting update for the fans of the mega family.

Ever since the baby was born, celebrations have been going on without a break, and there are still no signs of these celebrations stopping. The Mega family obviously celebrated the arrival of the new addition to their family but so did the fans and media. The couple appeared before the media earlier this week on the premises of the hospital, addressing the birth of their little one. The baby was born at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on June 20.

Ram Charan interacts with the media

Ram Charan appeared before the media and thanked the doctors of Apollo Hospital. He specifically mentioned their names, one after the other, and thanked them individually. He credited the doctors for providing the best care, adding that he could not have asked for more. The actor said, "I will never forget the doctors' support in my life."

The actor also thanked his fans, well-wishers, and friends for their prayers and constant support. He shared, "I am lucky and fortunate for my fans and the audience. I hope they will give the same to my daughter."

Also, further elaborating on the naming of the baby, he commented, "We are planning to name our daughter on the 21st day (from the date of her birth). I and Upasana decided on a name. We will surely inform you all very soon. We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. All are happy with our little angel's arrival at home. God blessed us and I really can’t put into words how much I am happy and excited about my daughter. Once again, I thank each and everyone from the bottom of my heart for their wishes and support."

Also, Ram Charan revealed that both the mother and the daughter are doing well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: GVM’s Dhruva Natchathiram: Vikram's most delayed film likely to release on THIS date