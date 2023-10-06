Is Ram Pothineni getting married to Anupama Parameswaran? Actress' mother REACTS

In the world of showbiz, on-screen chemistry frequently sparks real-life rumors, and the same has happened with actress Anupama Parameswaran, who has found herself at the center of such marriage rumors. The actress was recently linked to Ram Potheneni.

Anupama’s mother reacts

According to a report in News18, Sunitha, Anupama's mother, strongly denied all speculations, calling them baseless and false. Reportedly, Anupama’s father has also chimed in, emphatically denying all rumors of her planning to tie the knot.

On-screen chemistry fueled gossip mills

Anupama Parameswaran and Ram Pothineni have worked together on films such as Hello Guru Prema Kosame and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, both of which received critical acclaim and a lot of attention on social media. However, their professional connection appears to have sparked speculation among fans about a possible real-life relationship. While the rumors are making headlines, Anupama is concentrating on her upcoming film.

The talented actress is preparing for the release of Mallik Ram's Tillu Square starring Sidhu Jonnalagadda. The film is set to hit theatres on November 10.

Ram Pothineni's last film, Skanda: The Attacker, performed average at the box office. He also has Double Ismart, an upcoming Telugu movie scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will feature Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt as lead characters.

