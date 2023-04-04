Is Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj pregnant? Deleted video triggers speculations

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are one of the most sought-after couples in the South. They maintain a very low-key social media life but always manage to go viral with their every post. Now, Miheeka's recent video on Instagram sparked pregnancy rumours. However, she deleted the post within a few minutes.

On Tuesday morning, Miheeka Bajaj took to her Instagram handle and posted a video from a beach. Reportedly, it had her walking on the beach and enjoying the breathtaking view. However, the video caught the Internet's attention and sparked pregnancy rumours. According to reports, several netizens took to the comments section and questioned her if she is pregnant. Later, within a few minutes, the star wife deleted the video.

The video, which Miheeka deleted is the same as the pics she shared from the beach. She is seen maroon kaftan dress in the pics.





Rana Daggubati and Miheeka's pregnancy rumours

Well, this is not the first time Rana Daggubati and Miheeka sparked pregnancy rumours. Every now and then, the couple often catch headlines for their pregnancy reports. Last year in November, rumours were rife that the couple were expecting her first child. Their stoic silence added fuel to the speculations that they have a baby on the way. However, the rumours rested to an end after Rana Daggubati responded after singer Kanika Kapoor congratulated him.

Rana in disbelief laughed out at the rumours and cleared that his wife Miheeka is not pregnant. Rana clarified the rumours and said, "If I am having a baby, I will be sure if you are having a baby, you will be sure!."



Rana and Miheeka's marriage

Rana and Miheeka got married on August 8, 2020. It was a lockdown wedding attended only by their close friends and family members. Ever since the wedding, Rana and Miheeka have been maintaining a low-key life on social media. The actor has also deleted all his posts on social media and left fans curious.

Rana Daggubati was last seen sharing the screen space with his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati in the web series Rana Naidu. The show was inspired by the popular American crime show, Ray Donovan.