Is Rashmika Mandanna's 'thank you' post for Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika Mandanna, known for captivating her fans with charming Instagram posts and stories, recently sent the internet into a frenzy with a surprise message. The mystery surrounding the recipient of her heartfelt words sparked widespread speculation.

The Animal movie actress shared a heartfelt quote: "I just want to tell you, thank you for coming into my life," accompanied by a white-heart emoji. While she offered no tags or clues, the internet ran wild with theories, with many convinced the message was directed at her rumored beau, Vijay Deverakonda.

Check out the Instagram story of Rashmika Mandanna below

Intriguing clues about rumored relationship between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Did Rashmika just drop subtle hints about their relationship? Their shared anniversary post for the film Geetha Govindham, repeated appearances in the same locations with eerily similar backgrounds, and seemingly coordinated vacation pictures from Turkey all added fuel to the fire, previously.

Rashmika's departure for Mumbai during Dusshera and Diwali, sporting a fresh tilak that coincided with a puja at Vijay's residence, further intensified the buzz. And then came the seemingly innocuous work break photo that reignited speculation. A familiar-looking cabinet in the background sparked whispers of cohabitation, sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

Despite the internet's belief, neither Rashmika nor Vijay have ever officially acknowledged their relationship. They've been spotted together on numerous occasions, but their social media presence offers no concrete proof. While they remain tight-lipped, their undeniable chemistry and these cryptic messages keep the rumor mill churning.

Advertisement

Upcoming Projects of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Interestingly, Rashmika and Vijay's professional paths continue to intertwine. Rashmika is expected to make a cameo appearance in Vijay's upcoming film Family Star, a relationship drama directed by Parasuram Petla. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and is slated for release sometime in summer 2024.

Deverakonda is also set to feature in Gowtam Tinnanuri's untitled film, tentatively titled VD12. Rumors suggest Rashmika Mandanna, Keshav Deepak, and Manikanta Varanasi might play key roles alongside Vijay. However, official confirmation is awaited.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has her plate full of other exciting projects. She's gearing up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit. She's also playing the lead role in the female-centric film The Girlfriend, directed by singer Chinmayi Sripaada's husband and actor-director Rahul Ravindran.

ALSO READ: ‘Punish Nagarjuna’: CPI leader Narayana makes shocking demand after Bigg Boss finale chaos