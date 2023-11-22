Is Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni's collaboration in trouble? Details inside

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's highly anticipated fourth collaboration with director Gopichand Malineni, tentatively titled RT4GM, has encountered a temporary setback. Reports suggest that it is due to budgetary concerns. According to the latest reports, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house backing the film, has decided to put the project on hold until the budget aligns with the current market conditions.

The latest reports suggest that despite their proven track record with hits like Don Seenu, Balupu, and Krack, the producers feel that the film's current budget is not in sync with the ongoing corrections in non-theatrical and Hindi markets. Several films are facing challenges in sales and renegotiations, prompting a more cautious approach to financing new projects.

Ravi Teja, who has recently faced box office setbacks with his film Tiger Nageswara Rao, is known for signing back-to-back projects regardless of his success or failure. However, the hold on the RT4GM project suggests a moment of introspection for the actor. For the unversed, the Balapu movie actor’s movie Eagle is all set to release on January 12, 2024.

More about Ravi Teja’s RT4GM movie

The film, set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema, was expected to showcase the dynamic duo's collaboration and bring a distinctive regional flavor to the narrative. The highly anticipated film RT4GM has unveiled its impressive cast and crew, raising the excitement levels among fans.

Renowned actor-turned-filmmaker Selvaraghavan makes his Telugu cinema debut with this project, alongside the talented Indhuja Ravichandran, who is set to play a pivotal role. While the leading lady is yet to be announced, the plot of RT4GM promises to be a unique and powerful story inspired by real-life events.

The film's music director is S Thaman, marking his 12th collaboration with Ravi Teja and 4th collaboration with Gopichandh Malineni. Renowned cinematographer GK Vishnu, known for his work on blockbusters like Bigil and Mersal, will bring his visual magic to the project. National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli will also lend his expertise to the film. The dialogues are penned by Sai Madhav Burra, with additional contributions from Mayuk Aditya, Srinivas Gavireddy, M Vivek Anand, and Srikanth Nimmagadda.

More about Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni's collaborations

Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni's successful partnership has been a mainstay of Telugu cinema since their debut collaboration in Don Seenu in 2010. They followed it up with the hit films Balupu in 2013 and Krack in 2021, which received critical acclaim and commercial success. Their reunion for RT4GM has generated immense anticipation, with fans eager to witness what this dynamic duo will create this time.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan keeps travel look classic in semi-formal as he gets papped at Hyderabad airport