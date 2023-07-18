Is Sai Dharam Tej going on six months break from work? Find out why

Sai Dharam Tej will be seen next in the Telugu film Bro with Uncle Pawan Kalyan. As the film is gearing up for grand release in just a few days, the actor has begun promotions. Now, it is being reported that he is planning to take a break from work. Yes, just like Samantha, the Telugu actor would be taking a six-month break from films.

During the media interaction at promotions, the actor was reportedly quoted saying that he wants to come back 100% physically fit so he could deliver his best on screen. The actor was quoted saying as per 123 Telugu, "There shouldn’t be any complaints from the audience. I want to give it my all for all my movies. I need to undergo a small surgery, and I will come back stronger. I will probably need around six months to recover completely."

About Sai Dharam Tej's bike accident

For the unversed, Sai Dharam Tej met with a terrible bike accident in September 2021. His sports bike skidded and fell down at the cable bridge in Hyderabad. He was hospitalized and bedridden for many months. The actor sustained soft tissue injuries and a collarbone fracture due to the accident.

Although he returned fit and fab after months, looks like he has decided to take a break now and undergo surgery related to his bike accident.

Bro release with Pawan Kalyan

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej is super excited for his next Bro, which is set for theatrical release on July 26. He is sharing screen space with his uncle Pawan Kalyan and the expectations on the film are high. The trailer for Bro: The Avatar will be unveiled on July 21. The Telugu film features Sai Dharam in the role of Mark aka Markandeyulu and Pawan as God.

Bro features Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier as female leads. Rohini, Brahmanandam, and Subbaraju are playing supporting roles. Trivikram Srinivas is providing the screenplay and dialogues while S Thaman is the music composer. It is produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios. Cinematography is handled by Sujith Vasudev and editing by Naveen Nooli. Bro is scheduled to release on July 28th, 2023

