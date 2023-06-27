Is Sai Pallavi a part of Jr NTR’s Devara? Here’s the truth

Jr NTR’s Devara already has a star-studded cast comprising Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, and Shine Tom Chacko. The excitement increased threefold when rumors came out that Sai Pallavi would also be part of the film. But this has now proven to be just a rumor as the film’s team has denied the Shyam Singha Roy actress being cast in the film.

Sai Pallavi is not a part of Jr NTR’s Devara

The official Twitter handle of Devara chose to shut down the rumors of the actress being a part of the film in a rather funny manner. They tweeted NO along with the gif of Brahmanandam. Thus, there has been an official confirmation regarding the matter.

As soon as the news came out that Sai Pallavi was a part of the film, people believed it rather quickly. Social media took on the matter like it was the absolute truth and started reporting it. Finally, the rumors have been put to rest now that the team of Devara has clarified the news themselves.

Check out the now deleted tweet here:

Fans were also excited to watch the pairing of Jr NTR and Sai Pallavi on screen for the very first time. Also, since the audience is also looking for a fresh pairing, both actors would have been a treat to watch together, as they are both great dancers as well. But it seems fans will have to wait longer to get a dance number featuring the two.

Well, even though fans may not witness the fresh pairing of Jr NTR and Sai Pallavi in the film, Devara already has a never-before-seen pairing. Janhvi Kapoor is making her entry into the South Indian industry, and it would be a treat to watch her alongside the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor. Janhvi has been expressing her interest in acting in a South Indian film for a very long time, and it has finally come true with Devara

About Devara

The film has Jr NTR playing dual roles. Koratala Siva directs JR NTR after a while, and this has got the fans excited. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

Devara is a milestone film in Jr NTR’s career as it is his 30th film, and it is expected to have a release next year.

