Is Salaar set in KGF Universe? Prabhas' film’s teaser release time has a Rocky Bhai connection

KGF director Prashanth Neel’s next release Salaar is one film that is heavily anticipated. As was the case with his first film, he collaborated with another big star, Prabhas, this time around as well. The teaser for the film is set to release pretty soon. The makers have announced that they are going for a July 6 release for its teaser. But one thing stood out about the announcement. It may not have been noticed by many, and those who did may have deemed it a mere coincidence. But indeed, if it is true, then this is proof that Saalar is set in the same universe as Prashanth Neel's last release, KGF.

Salaar and KGF set in the same universe

It is believed that Salaar and KGF are set in the same universe because of the time that the makers decided to drop the teaser. The teaser for Salaar will be out at 5.12 AM on July 16. This is exactly the time when Rocky Bhai drowned in KGF. The climax of KGF 2 had Rocky Bhai falling into the ocean. Also to note, there is a debate going around about whether he actually died or not at the end of the film. But that is a debate for another day. During his supposed death, the time on the clock that was hanging on the wall was 5:12 AM, which is the time at which the Salaar teaser drops.

Check out the teaser announcement here:

Prashanth cinematic universe

It seems the makers of films have made it a habit of creating their own universe. With characters being repeated in films and the easter eggs that connect all the words, homegrown universes seem to be the new trend among filmmakers. It is possible that we may be able to add one more name to that list, and that is Prashanth Neel.

Like the Lokesh Cinematic Universe that was set up by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this may be another star-studded universe. Karthi’s Dilli, Suriya’s Rolex, and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram made the LCU what it is today. Yash’s Rocky Bhai and Prabhas’s Salaar could create an equally strong universe. It would be fun to find out who joins this world next, if it continues.

But for that to happen, there should be proper confirmation that there is indeed a Prashanth Neel Universe.

