Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu set to begin shoot for her Hollywood project with Philip John soon? Find out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the busiest actresses in the film industry. The actress has back-to-back films lined up in her kitty. After the Shaakuntalam release, he began shooting for the web series Citadel, where she is playing an action-packed role. Now, his Hollywood project, which is an adaptation of the 2004 novel The Arrangements of Love, is all set to go on floors.

Samantha's Hollywood film is reportedly titled Chennai Stories and will feature Vivek Kalra in the lead role. This is Samantha's first English feature film. It is expected to be released in English and Tamil. The movie will reportedly be shot in Chennai and the United Kingdom.

The film is said to follow the story of a man who returns to his homeland Chennai after his mother passes away, in search of his estranged father, and hires a detective, played by Samantha. She hails from a conservative family. This movie talks about the cultural differences, and how they got attracted to each other but come from two different worlds.

About Arrangements of Love

About Arrangements of Love

The film is helmed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John and written by Nimmi Harasgama. Produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films,

Earlier, Samantha spoke about the film in an interview with Variety and said, "Arrangements of Love is such an endearing story. I am a huge fan of Downtown Abbey and am very excited to work with Philip John. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set."

Upcoming films

She is busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. Raj & DK will be directing the Indian adaptation. Samantha and Varun Dhawan will be sharing screen space for the first time in this series.

Samantha also has a Telugu romantic movie Kushi in the pipeline, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film is scheduled to be released on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi as well.

