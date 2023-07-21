Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffering Rs 12 crores loss due to her six months break from work? Details inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a break from work for almost six months to focus on her health. After wrapping up her current work commitments, she began her sabbatical and has been sharing glimpses on social media as well. Now, according to media reports, the actress has suffered a major loss due to her break. She reportedly suffered a loss of a significant amount during this period.

Samantha suffers crores of loss due to her break from work

Because of her break, Samantha has decided not to sign any projects in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil for some time. It was also said that she returned advance payments to the producers as well. Owing to all of this, Sam reportedly lost a significant amount of money during this period, as per a report in Great Andhra.com.

The reports further stated that the Yashoda actress charges between Rs 3.5 and Rs 4 crore per film. But as she has signed three films earlier, her alleged potential loss amounts is said to be anywhere between Rs 10 and Rs 12 crore.



Samantha takes break due to her health

Samantha decided to take a step back from acting for at least six months. The actress wants to focus on her health after a hectic year. She will be focusing on her health, and undergoing treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the US.

A source close to her revealed to Pinkvilla that Samantha decided to take a break because of her hectic year. "Starting with the Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back-to-back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements," reveals a source.

