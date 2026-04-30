Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram not releasing on May 15, 2026? Find out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is slowly taking over the filmy buzz in Tollywood. While fans are counting days to May 15, 2026, when her film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, was scheduled to hit cinemas, it seems like they might have to wait just a little bit longer. Industry buzz suggests the postponement of the film, but no official confirmation has been released by the makers.

Is Maa Inti Bangaaram moving to a new date in June?

Industry whispers suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is moving her debut production venture, Maa Inti Bangaaram, to a new date. It was earlier scheduled to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

A report by Filmfare suggests that the team is considering moving the film to a new date due to the ongoing Indian Premier League. It’s speculated that the IPL fever and the finals during mid-May might affect the film’s box office collection. Hence, distributors are playing it safe and avoiding the earlier release date.

Reports suggest that the makers of Maa Inti Bangaaram are considering shifting it to the new date, i.e., June 4, 2026. This shift is strategically timed to follow the IPL finale. Earlier, Yash’s Toxic was scheduled for the same date. It’s noteworthy that Ram Charan’s Peddi is coming later in June.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram marks the reunion of the filmmaker and the actress after the success of Oh Baby. The upcoming film, backed by Raj Nidimoru, also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth, with veteran actors Gautami and Manjusha in key roles.

Samantha recently celebrated her birthday on April 28, 2026, with a themed cake featuring her character from the film. No matter what the dates are, fans are excited to watch her on the big screen.

For more updates on Samantha's next outing, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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