Is Sarpatta Parambarai 2 set to be a prequel to original Arya starrer sports action drama? Here’s what we know

Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya in the lead role, was released directly on OTT in 2021 and became a major hit on the platform. Now, with the second instalment having been the talk of the town for quite some time, it appears that the film might serve as a prequel.

Sarpatta Parambarai 2 set to be a prequel to Arya starrer?

According to an update shared by Gulte, Sarpatta Parambarai 2 is expected to be a prequel to the original film. Reportedly, it will explore the origins of the boxing culture presented in the first instalment.

For those unaware, Sarpatta Parambarai is a 2021 Tamil-language sports action drama directed by Pa. Ranjith, who co-wrote the screenplay with Tamizh Prabha. Set in the 1970s, the film revolves around the rivalry between Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai, two boxing clans in North Chennai with a long-standing feud.

The story explores the politics surrounding the boxing scene and how the sport shapes the lives of the people in the locality.

Led by Arya, the film features an ensemble cast including John Kokken, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, and several others in key roles.

Originally planned for a theatrical release, the film premiered directly on Prime Video due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences.

Arya’s work front

Arya was last seen in the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual period action thriller Ananthan Kaadu . Directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by Murali Gopy, the film is set during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The film follows four mercenaries living in the impoverished slums of a state capital. United by their shared passion for music and a violent way of life, the group gradually gains influence within their territories while relying on crime for survival. As their ambitions grow, they become entangled in shifting power struggles, exposing the complex dynamics that shape their lives and the world around them. Through the journey of these characters, Ananthan Kaadu explores a transformative period and the forces that redefine their destinies.

Looking ahead, Arya is set to co-star alongside Lubber Pandhu fame Dinesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in the sci-fi action film Vettuvam, directed by Pa. Ranjith.

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