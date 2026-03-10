Is Shah Rukh Khan playing a police officer cameo in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2? Here's what we know

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently in the final stages of his next release, Jailer 2, which is expected to wrap up production by March 2026. Now, it appears that Shah Rukh Khan’s extended cameo appearance will have him play the role of a police officer once again, following his role in Jawan.

According to a report by News18, Shah Rukh Khan will appear in the role of a police officer in the action-comedy film, sharing screen space with Rajinikanth. Reportedly, the film only has the portions involving SRK left to be shot, which are expected to take around 7-8 days and are likely to be wrapped up this month. However, the team has not made an official confirmation yet.

After completing Jailer 2, Rajinikanth is expected to work on his autobiography, which is in its final stages, and then begin his subsequent project, Thalaivar 173.

Jailer 2 is the upcoming sequel starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action-comedy film will see the superstar reprise his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, with Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also returning to reprise their previous characters.

Along with Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan in key roles, SJ Suryah is also playing a negative role in the film. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to feature in a special dance number. Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi will be stepping in for a cameo appearance as well.

Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Following Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. The film is set to be directed by Don fame Cibi Chakravarthy, with the team already having begun pre-production.

Moreover, Rajinikanth will also appear alongside Kamal Haasan in an upcoming film tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion. While more details are awaited, the film is expected to begin shooting later this year and release during Diwali or Ayudha Pooja 2027.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film will feature Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Raghav Juyal, among others, in key roles. The movie is slated to release on December 24, 2026.

