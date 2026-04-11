Is Shahid Kapoor in talks to replace Tovino Thomas in Jr NTR’s NTRNeel? Here’s what we know

NTRNeel (Dragon), starring Jr NTR in the lead role, is currently in the works and is being helmed by director Prashanth Neel. Now, it appears that the film might feature Shahid Kapoor as the prime antagonist instead of Tovino Thomas.

Is Shahid Kapoor replacing Tovino Thomas’ NTRNeel?

According to a report by Telugu Chitraalu, Shahid Kapoor is currently in talks with the makers of NTRNeel. Reportedly, the actor is being considered for the film after Tovino Thomas exited the project, with the role expected to be that of the primary antagonist.

However, no official confirmation regarding the casting has been made yet.

For those unaware, it was earlier expected that Tovino Thomas would be part of the upcoming Telugu actioner. However, the actor recently confirmed that he opted out of the project due to scheduling conflicts with his Malayalam films.

Previously, NTRNeel (Dragon) was announced for a theatrical release on June 25, 2026. However, the film may skip this date, with a new release schedule yet to be announced by the makers. While the full cast has not been officially confirmed, the movie is expected to feature Rukmini Vasanth as the co-lead, with Anil Kapoor likely to play a key role.

Jr NTR and Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Jr NTR was last seen in a pivotal role in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film serves as a sequel to the 2019 release War and is the latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, and several others in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor will appear in the tentatively titled NTRNeel, for which he has undergone a major physical transformation.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen headlining the film O’Romeo, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and others.

Looking ahead, the actor will appear as a co-lead alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the standalone sequel Cocktail 2, slated for release on June 19, 2026.

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