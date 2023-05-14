Is Sharwanand's wedding with Rakshita Reddy called off? Actor's team REVEALS

Telugu actor Sharwanand got engaged to Rakshita Reddy in January. The couple exchanged rings in a traditional ceremony, attended by close friends and family. The engagement ceremony took place in Hyderabad and many celebs like Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Akhil Akkineni and others from the Telugu film industry attended. Several pics from the engagement went viral on social media.

It's been 5 months since the engagement and ever since then, there has been no news about the wedding. Several reports claimed that the wedding of Sharwanand and Rakshita got cancelled. However, the team of Sharwanand reacted to the rumours and clarified that the wedding is on.

The actor's team reportedly said to Hyderabad Times, "It’s not true at all that Sharwanand and Rakshita have broken up, they’re happy together. Sharwanand has been busy shooting for his upcoming film with Sriram Adittya. In fact, he just completed a 40-days schedule in London and came back to India only a few days ago. He wanted to complete his work commitments before embarking on this new journey. Now that he’s back in the city, the families will meet and fix a wedding date. An official announcement about the same will be made soon. ”

Sharwanand introduces his fiance

In January, the actor shared a few pics from the engagement ceremony with his fiance as he introduced to the world. He wrote, "I found the one for me. Rakshita."

The wedding of Sharwanand and Rakshita is said to be a love cum arranged alliance. Rakshita Reddy is a techie from the USA who hails from Andhra Pradesh and belongs to a political family. The bride's father Madhusudhan Reddy is reportedly said to be a lawyer in Andhra Pradesh's High Court while her grandfather is the politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy

Upcoming films

Sharwanand announced his next with director Sriram Adittya, which is based to be a coming-of-age entertainer with a novel point. TG Vishwa Prasad is bankrolling the film under People Media Factory, while Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer.

