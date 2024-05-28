Is Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 a remake of Mari Selvaraj’s Pariyerum Perumal? Netizens react

The 2018 Tamil movie Pariyerum Perumal might look like just another film about caste discrimination at first glance. But, debutant director Mari Selvaraj did so much more with his characters, the setting, and politics. So, when a Bollywood film was announced with the title Dhadak 2, netizens raised their concerns as it said, ‘Based on the film Pariyerum Perumal’.

For the unversed, on May 27, Karan Johar’s Dharma Movies announced a new project titled Dhadak 2 featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in key roles. As the teaser says, it is a remake of the iconic Mari Selvaraj movie.

Is Pariyerum Perumal being remade as Dhadak 2 in Hindi?

One can see in the teaser video of Dhadak 2 and the screenshot below, the credits say ‘Based on the film Pariyerum Perumal’, which hints that the film is a remake of a Tamil film.

What are netizens saying about the remake?

The positive comments were far and few in between as several users raised their concerns over the remake of Pariyerum Perumal. While some netizens complained about the casting decision, some expressed how the teaser felt ingenuine to the original film.

For instance, a user wrote, “Pariyerum Perumal has no scene in which the lead pair embrace each other but in the title announcement video itself, Siddhant and Triptii are hugging each other.”

Dhadak was a remake of the Marathi film Sairat and also followed beats of caste-based oppression involving the romance between two young individuals from different castes. Banking on the title, the makers of Dhadak, Dharma Productions are back with Dhadak 2.

While the original film Pariyerum Perumal stars Kathir and Anandi in the lead roles, Dhadak 2 will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as the lead couple. The film will be directed by Shazia Iqbal, who previously directed the film Bebaak.

Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Meenu Arora are jointly producing the film under the Dharma Productions and Cloud9 Pictures banner. Shazia Iqbal and Rahul Badwelkar have adapted the story and written the dialogues and screenplay.

Meanwhile, Sylvester Fonseca will handle the film’s cinematography while Sangeeth Varghese will be in charge of the editing. Dhadak 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 22, 2024.

What do you think of this remake? Let us know in the comments!

