Is Sivakarthikeyan all set to make his Bollywood debut? Here's what we know

Sivakarthikeyan’s last theatrical release was Prince. The film was panned by critics and went on to become a box-office failure. Sivakarthikeyan seems to have changed the way he picks scripts after the underperformance of that film. Lately, the actor has been selecting great scripts and choosing to work with acclaimed directors of Tamil cinema.

Now, the Namma Veettu Pillai actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut. After winning the hearts of Tamil cinema lovers and gaining a massive fan following in the state, the actor is set to venture into the next chapter in his career.

Sivakarthikeyan to make his Bollywood debut

The news that Sivakarthikeyan is going to make his Bollywood debut has been confirmed. The confirmation did not come from his team or the actor himself. Adivi Sesh was the one who made the news official. He revealed the news to a screaming audience during the pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan’s soon-to-be-released Maaveeran.

Adivi Sesh shares a good rapport with the Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga actor. As the pre-release event took place in Hyderabad, many members of the Telugu film industry attended the event. One among them was Adivi Sesh, who revealed that Sivakarthikeyan will make his debut in Hindi cinema soon. He also apologized to Sivakarthikeyan for breaking the news.

Further, the actor cum director went on to reveal that he is not just a friend but also a fan of Sivakarthikeyan. He also revealed one commonality that the two of them shared. This commonality was that both of them were from outside the industry and worked their way up. Adivi Sesh further said that Sivakarthikeyan is not just a big star but also has a big heart.



On the professional front

Sivakarthikeyan started his career as an anchor. He interviewed many famous celebrities and eventually ventured into acting. The actor has carved a niche for himself. The Tamil film industry has a plethora of stars, and Sivakarthikeyan has amassed a following that has given him an identity that is unique. The actor is anticipating the release of Maaveeran, directed by Madonne Ashwin.

